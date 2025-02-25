Connekkt Media acquires Hollywood marketing agency Mob Scene

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Connekkt Media, one of Asia's fastest-growing media and entertainment companies, on Tuesday said it has acquired Hollywood marketing agency Mob Scene for an undisclosed amount.

After this acquisition, Connekkt Media further strengthens its position in the global media and entertainment space, with its local offices and teams across Los Angeles, Mumbai, Dubai, and Delhi-NCR.

For nearly two decades, Mob Scene has been the creative engine behind the marketing of Hollywood’s most iconic films and series, including Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and A Complete Unknown.

Connekkt Media co-founder Varun Mathur said: "Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing, and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia".

As a global media company, with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for Connekkt Media into the US and the rest of North America, he added.

Tom Grane, co-founder and CEO of Mob Scene, said, "Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision".

Founded by Tom Grane and Brian Daly in 2006, Mob Scene is a creative agency offering large-scale production, trailers, promos, branded content, documentaries, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content for the biggest studios, streaming platforms and networks, including Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Paramount, Sony, 20th Century Studios, Apple, and Hulu, among others.