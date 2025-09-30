Conscient Infrastructure appoints Rishi Raj as CEO

New Update
New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Realty firm Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has appointed Rishi Raj as its Chief Executive Officer.
Earlier, Raj worked within the Max Group and at McKinsey & Company. He has over 25 years of varied leadership experience, including research, consulting, business-building and corporate strategy, Conscient said in a statement on Tuesday.
In his most recent assignment as COO of Max Estates, Raj was responsible for the growth and P&L of the real estate business.
Conscient has delivered more than 20,000 housing units so far.