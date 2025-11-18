Conscient Infrastructure awards Rs 350cr contract to NCC

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Realty firm Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has awarded a Rs 350-crore construction contract to NCC Ltd.

The contract relates to the construction of 540 flats in its 5.6-acre project 'Elaira Residences' at Sector 80, Gurugram, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Over the past four decades, Conscient has delivered more than 20,000 homes. It has a portfolio of 35 million sq ft across Delhi-NCR, Dehradun, and Goa.

In January this year, Conscient has partnered with Texmaco, Hines, and HDFC Capital to redevelop 'Birla Cotton Mills' in Delhi. PTI MJH MJH MR