Consistently taking industry-friendly decisions to boost ease of doing biz: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi government is consistently taking industry-friendly decisions to strengthen the 'Ease of Doing Business' in the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said.

She said in just 10 months, her government has implemented several major reforms for the industrial sector, including the simplification of licensing procedures, and the introduction of a single-window clearance system to facilitate faster and more transparent approvals.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Friends Colony Industrial Area, she described the industrial sector as the cornerstone of India's development, stating that running an industry is not merely about establishing a business but about driving the nation's economy forward and providing livelihoods to lakhs of families.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLAs Anil Goyal and Sanjay Goyal.

The chief minister said continuous "practical and industry-friendly measures" are being undertaken to further strengthen the ease of doing business.

Over the past ten months, several key decisions have been implemented, including simplification of licensing procedures and ensuring that industries do not face unnecessary hurdles from government departments.

All approvals have been streamlined through a single-window system to make processes more efficient and transparent.

The Chief Minister said Delhi's first Traders' Welfare Board has been established, enabling traders and industrial stakeholders to convey their issues and suggestions directly to the government.

She noted that the approval period for green category industries has been reduced from 120 days to 20 days.

Additionally, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 10 crore have been made available for micro and small enterprises.

Directions have also been issued to the GST department to adopt faceless operations and expedite the refund process. As a result, GST refunds amounting to Rs 915 crore have been issued to traders in Delhi over the past four months, she added.