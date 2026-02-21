Construction designs must keep in mind people's purchasing power: Gadkari

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday batted for construction designs keeping in mind purchasing power of people and asserted the maximum need at present was for low cost and affordable housing.

He was addressing a gathering at the 'Design Showcase and Confluence 3.0' organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers here.

"Real estate is among the fastest growing sectors, which will create maximum jobs. It gives most revenue to states and Centre by way of GST. Construction designs should be planned considering the purchasing power of people. Maximum need is of low cost and affordable housing," he said.

He also asked the sector to look into how the cost of production can be reduced.

Gadkari highlighted the importance of new design, innovation and research.