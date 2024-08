New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) BCD Group, which is into construction and real estate development, has appointed Ashwinder R Singh as Vice Chairman and CEO of the company.

Angad Singh Bedi, the current Managing Director, has been elevated to Chairman and Managing Director.

Before joining BCD, Singh was CEO-Residential at Bharti Urban, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer. He has over 27 years of experience in the real estate sector. PTI MJH SHW