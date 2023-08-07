Construction of twin tunnel project under Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor to commence soon

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC) will soon commence the construction of HORC twin tunnel project.

"It is an engineering marvel designed to bridge the gap between the proposed Industrial Model Township, Sohna and Dhulawat stations," an official statement said. "The project, estimated to cost Rs 1,088 crore, comprises two 4.7 km long twin tunnels that will conquer an 80 m high vertical cliff of the formidable Aravalli range, ushering in a new era of railway connectivity in the region," it said.

Haryana Chief Secretary Kaushal was presiding over a board meeting of the HRIDC here.

Kaushal further said the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) twin tunnel is a transformative milestone in the development of Haryana's railway network, promising to significantly enhance freight transportation and spur economic growth in the area.

The project will utilize cutting-edge technology, including the new Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), renowned for its safety and efficiency in tunnelling through challenging terrain.

The tunnels will feature innovative elements, such as a high-rise Overhead Electrification (OHE) system and a Ballastless Track (BLT) system, ensuring optimal functionality and durability, he said.

Meanwhile, Kaushal said the Railway Board is all set to initiate the survey for the construction of two significant railway projects --Karnal-Yamuna Nagar New Rail Line, a 63.14 km long railway line that promises to enhance connectivity in the region.

The second project involves the doubling of the Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar rail route, spanning 11.27 km, which will substantially increase rail capacity and facilitate smoother transportation, he said.

In addition to these two projects, the Railway Board is also gearing up to survey the construction of a new double line connectivity between Farukhnagar and Jhajjar, covering 24.73 km. This connectivity initiative aims to streamline rail traffic and reduce travel time for commuters between these vital regions.

Kaushal said the construction work for the Kurukshetra Elevated Track (5.8 km), aimed to decongest the Kurukshetra city by eliminating five manned level crossings on the existing Kurukshetra-Narwana Railway line, is progressing at a rapid pace. PTI SUN CK CK