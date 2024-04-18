Consultancy firm Uniqus Consultech raises USD 10 million

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) ESG-focused consultancy firm Uniqus Consultech on Thursday said it has raised USD 10 million (about Rs 83.55 crore) from Nexus Venture Partners and Sorin Investments.

The firm, which is also into accounting and reporting consulting, will be using the funds for scaling up existing solutions, launching adjacent service offerings and geographical markets, and investments in technology, as per a statement.

"Our clients have been encouraging us to explore adjacent solutions and high-quality talent has been approaching us with new capabilities.

"The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets, and further accelerate our growth plans," the company's co-founder and chief executive officer Jamil Khatri said.

The year-old company is present in eight cities across the US, India, and the Middle East with more than 350 professionals led by 40 partners and directors, serving over 150 clients, it said.

It has been able to attract clients and talent courtesy of its global delivery model, tech-enabled consulting and an attractive equity incentive plan, the statement said.

Nexus is an India-US venture fund, while Sorin was founded by domestic PE veteran Sanjay Nayar. PTI AA SHW