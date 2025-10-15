Consuma raises USD 1.3 mn in funding led by Equirus InnovateX Fund

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) AI start-up Consuma has raised USD 1.3 million (about Rs 11 crore) in a funding round led by Equirus InnovateX Fund.

The funding round also saw participation by angel investors, including Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Mekin Maheshwari (Flipkart), Bhavik Dholakia (Swatantra Wealth), Harsh Shah (Fynd), Arnav Kumar (Leap Finance), Shiv Kapoor (Titan Capital), and Biswa Kalyan Rath (Comedian).

Founded in 2021 by Abhilash Madabhushi during his second year at PES University, Consuma is transforming the consumer research landscape by helping brands derive faster, deeper insights from digital behaviour data at scale. In less than six months since its public launch, the company already works with over 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

"At Consuma, we are building technology to bring consumer research into the age of AI - driving differential insights in minutes, not months. With this round, we can accelerate our journey towards that mission," Consuma founder Abhilash Madabhushi said.

***** *PhysicsWallah partners with BSF to offer educational support to families of serving, retired, martyr personnel Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Border Security Force (BSF) to make quality learning opportunities more accessible for the families of the personnel.

The collaboration is aimed at enabling children and dependents of serving, retired, and martyred personnel to pursue academic goals through structured scholarships and fee waivers, the company said in a statement.

"The BSF represents one of the nation's strongest symbols of service and duty. This initiative is our humble effort to recognise their sacrifice by extending educational support to their families. We believe that learning can be a lasting way to empower their children and honour the legacy of BSF personnel," PhysicsWallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey said.

Through this collaboration, PW will work towards providing sustained learning pathways that span its diverse academic offerings, ranging from test preparation and skill development to higher education and overseas education programmes. PTI PRS SM PRS BAL BAL