Consumer Affairs dept begins repairability index logo design competition to engage masses

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Consumer Affairs department has started a logo design competition on ‘Empowering Consumers through Repairability Index’ to crowdsource creative ideas from citizens and further engage the public in the mission of right to repair, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The competition has been rolled out in collaboration with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law at National Law University Delhi.

“Encouraging wider public engagement in the mission of repair, a Logo Design Competition on ‘Empowering Consumers through Repairability Index’ is launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law at National Law University Delhi,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Department of Consumer Affairs had developed the ‘Right to Repair through Repairability Index Framework’ to empower consumers and reduce e-waste by enabling transparent and informed product choices.

“The framework is significant as it will give consumers a chance to repair their products at an optimal cost instead of buying new products altogether,” the statement said.

The important sectors for the initial focus of the Right to Repair through Repairability Index Framework are farming equipment, mobile phones and tablets, consumer durables, automobiles and automobile equipment.

The competition is open to all Indian citizens aged 16 years and above as of November 1. Participants will need to submit original logo designs along with a brief concept note explaining the design idea and its relevance to the theme through MyGov portal. PTI PRS PRS MR