Consumer Affairs Minister directs BIS to bring more districts under jewellery hallmarking scheme

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has directed Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to add more districts to the existing 371 districts under mandatory hallmarking scheme of jewellery.

The minister presided over the 9th meeting of Governing Council of the BIS here. He is ex-officio President of the Governing Council of BIS, an official statement said on Thursday.

During his presidential address, Joshi said BIS has brought 371 districts in the country under mandatory hallmarking scheme of jewellery thereby, providing quality assurance to consumers.

"He directed that more districts be added in the coming years," the statement said.

Joshi stressed upon the importance of Indian standards for various products and services and appreciated the milestone achievements of BIS with formulation of 23,798 Indian standards across sectors.

He mentioned the support provided by BIS to various ministries/departments in increasing the number of QCOs (Quality Control Orders) from 14 in 2014 to 191 today, covering 774 products along with two horizontal QCOs, which would contribute towards safety of consumers.

The minister highlighted the contribution of BIS in promoting a quality ecosystem and said that the BIS is more than a regulator.

Joshi urged the Bureau to act as a facilitator by adopting industry-friendly approach and promoting the adoption of BIS mark on voluntary basis.

Appreciating that the laboratories processed over 2.5 lakh samples in 2024-25, he also said that BIS should make concerted efforts to enhance transparency in sample testing and issuing certifications.

He placed importance on the need for increased engagement with MSME sector to handhold these small units and ensure their preparedness for compliance with technical regulations.

In order to strengthen the regulatory system, he emphasized that BIS should have zero tolerance towards any malpractices.

"Approving proposals worth Rs 78 crore to strengthen testing capacity in areas such as aerospace components, solar PV modules, organic food, and high-voltage equipment, he expressed the need to boost the testing infrastructure in the country to match the demands of an emerging economy," the statement said.

Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat and Assam, who are members of the Governing Council, were also present during the meeting.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare and senior officers from Department and BIS also attended the meeting. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU