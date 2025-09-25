Consumer Affairs Ministry invites applications for NCDRC member post

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Consumer Affairs Ministry has invited applications for a vacant position of Member in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), along with any additional vacancies that may arise before the application deadline.

The NCDRC, India's apex consumer commission, is a quasi-judicial body established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with its headquarters in New Delhi.

Applications will be accepted exclusively online until October 24. The recruitment process opened on September 25, an official statement said.

Candidates' qualifications, eligibility, salary and service conditions will be governed by the Tribunal Reforms Act and the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021.

A Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the Tribunal Reforms Act 2021 will evaluate applications based on candidates' qualifications and experience.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for personal interviews, with final selection based on overall assessment, including qualifications, experience and interview performance.

Eligible candidates can apply online at https://jagograhakjago.gov.in/NCDRC starting September 25, 2025.

Where applicable, candidates must also submit a hard copy of their online application along with required documents through proper channels to the Under Secretary (CPU), Department of Consumer Affairs, Room No. 466-A, Krishi Bhavan, New Delhi. PTI LUX SHW