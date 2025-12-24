New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry has received around 100 complaints related to IndiGo ticket cancellations, and has forwarded them to the aviation regulator, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Wednesday.

The complaints, which related to ticket cancellations, refunds and compensation claims, were received on the National Consumer Helpline, and have been sent to Air Seva, the government's air travel grievance platform, Khare told reporters on the sidelines of an event commemorating the National Consumers Day.

"We had received consumer complaints with regard to cancellation of tickets, the refund, full refund, because in many cases complaints of partial refund were also being given, which the consumer did not find correct," Khare said.

Some consumers also sought compensation after missing connecting flights and facing other consequences, she added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation will handle the complaints as they oversee the sector, Khare said, adding that her department would track cases where consumers want to litigate.

Khare attributed the limited number of complaints to "very proactive work" by the civil aviation ministry in addressing the issue.

The complaints have been forwarded to eJagriti, the government's consumer grievance portal, for cases involving potential litigation.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, faced a major operational crisis in early December 2025 with massive flight cancellations, mainly due to a lack of planning in implementing the new flight duty norms for pilots.

Over 2,000 flights were cancelled in a week, stranding thousands during peak travel season, primarily in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi.

In the wake of the disruptions, the Civil Aviation Ministry reduced IndiGo's winter flight schedule by 10 per cent and also imposed airfare caps to curb steep increases in air ticket prices.

A high-level panel is probing IndiGo's operational disruptions, and DGCA also issued a show-cause notice to CEO Pieter Elbers.