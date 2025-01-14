Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare given additional charge of MNRE

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has been assigned additional charge of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The position fell vacant following repatriation of Prashant Kumar Singh to his parent cadre at the request of the Manipur government.

Khare, an IAS officer of the 1992 batch, has been assigned additional charge of MNRE with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a government order issued on Tuesday said.

Following repatriation, Singh was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Manipur which has been witnessing intermittent ethnic violence following the first outbreak of clashes between Kuki and Meitei groups in May 2023.