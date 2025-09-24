Consumer protection platform OneAssist appoints Abhishek Maheshwari as CEO

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Consumer assistance and protection platform OneAssist Consumer Solutions Pvt on Wednesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As CEO, Maheshwari will be responsible for overall business, strategy and P&L delivery, leading OneAssist's expansion into new categories, untapped markets and geographies, the platform said in a statement.

He will also accelerate the company's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) - from customer experience to AI-led products and service delivery automation - to make its solutions faster, smarter, and more relevant for the consumers, it said.

India's InsurTech sector is expanding rapidly as digital adoption and consumer awareness of assistance and protection solutions rise, it said.

With over 3,000 business partners, OneAssist today has a pan-India presence serving Indian consumers across 19,000 pin codes, it said, adding that the company continues to evaluate new opportunities, both organic and inorganic, to broaden its portfolio and scale faster. PTI DP DP SHW