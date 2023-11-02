Container Corporation of India Q2 net profit rises 21 pc to Rs 368 crore

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) State-owned Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) on Thursday posted over 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 368.49 crore during the September quarter, on the back of higher income.

It had posted a Rs 303.80 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,299.78 crore from Rs 2,029.74 crore a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 1,818.02 crore as against Rs 1,634.07 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 182.79 crore for 2023-24.

The record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend has been fixed as November 16, 2023.

"...the board of directors of CONCOR in its meeting held today (Thursday) has appointed w.e.f. 23.10.2023, Priya Ranjan Parhi as Director (International Marketing & Operations) (Additional charge) of CONCOR," the company said.

Parhi is an officer of the Indian Railways Traffic Service (1996) with more than 26 years of involvement in leadership positions in areas of railway operations, project planning and funding, containerised cargo movements, PPP policy implementation, freight corridors, high speed corridors and international rail cooperation.

Concurrently, he holds the post of Executive Director (Infrastructure) in the Railway Board and is a key functionary for policy formulation and execution of special projects of national importance such as DFC (dedicated freight corridor) and high speed corridors, the company said. PTI ABI TRB