Container Port Performance Index 2023 lists 4 APSEZ ports

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Four ports from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) portfolio have figured in Container Port Performance Index 2023, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameters such as productivity, efficiency, and reliability.

"While Mundra port was ranked 27, Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71," the company statement said.

Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio.

APSEZ Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director Ashwani Gupta said, "We are honoured to have four of our ports recognised in the World Bank's Container Port Performance Index 2023." APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group.