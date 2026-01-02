Container traffic at JNPA rises 12.64 pc in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Premier container Port JNPA on Friday said container traffic at its facility rose 12.64 per cent year-on-year to 7.94 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2025.

The overall cargo throughput during the previous year reached 99.17 million metric tons (MMT) from 90.27 MMT handled in 2024, reflecting a 9.86 per cent growth year-on-year, it added.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) reported a consistent rise in cargo handling during 2025, with growth recorded across container and overall cargo segments.

For 2025, container throughput at the port stood at 7.94 million TEUs, registering a 12.64 per cent increase compared to 7.05 million TEUs handled in 2024, JNPA said.

Besides, the facility also achieved the highest ever monthly container throughput of 7,11,412 TEUs in December 2025, surpassing 6,95,968 TEUs handled in August 2025, it added.