Continental to invest Rs 100 cr in India to scale up PV biz

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Tyre maker Continental said it is planning to invest about Rs 100 crore in India to enhance production capabilities and product range for its passenger vehicle and light truck business.

The expansion underscores Continental's focus on producing tyres that are specially engineered for Indian consumer demands, with a strong emphasis on product performance and premium quality standards, the Hanover-headquartered firm said in a statement.

The company plans to invest around Rs 100 crore (10.5 million euros) to enhance manufacturing capabilities in India and to expand its passenger car and light truck tyre portfolio, it stated.

The company, however, did not share any timelines for the completion of the investment.

"With our 'in the market, for the market' approach, we're aligning our portfolio to reflect the evolving lifestyle needs of Indian drivers, from daily commutes and long-distance travel to changing expectations around comfort, safety, and convenience," Continental Tires India MD Samir Gupta said.

The company expects strong growth potential in larger-inch and ultra high performance tyres designed for SUVs, 4x4s, and sporty vehicles, aligning seamlessly with current market trends.

Continental will also expand its all-terrain product portfolio with the introduction of the CrossContact AT2 this year, it added.

The company has manufacturing operations for passenger and light truck tyres at Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Earlier this month, Continental announced that it will discontinue its truck and bus radial tyre business in India. PTI MSS TRB