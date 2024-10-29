Continue focus on 'responsive and fair' administration for taxpayers: CBDT chairman to I-T dept

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) CBDT chairman Ravi Agrawal Tuesday urged Income-Tax Department officials to continue to focus on creating a "responsive and fair" administration saying there was still much to be done for building a system that was "efficient and empathetic" to the needs of the taxpayers.

Advertisment

Greeting officials of the tax department for the Diwali festival, he said the values of "perseverance, integrity, and wisdom" guide the department officials in their personal and professional lives.

"I believe that our collective efforts will bring significant improvements in the ease of compliance, transparency, and taxpayer services.

"There is still much to be done to ensure that we continue building a system that is both efficient and empathetic to the needs of taxpayers," Agrawal wrote in his message to the department.

Advertisment

A prudent approach, the CBDT head said, coupled with dedication and innovation, must serve as the cornerstone of our progress.

"We should continue to focus on being responsive, fair, and empathetic while discharging our responsibilities.

"It is only through this balanced and thoughtful approach that we can further strengthen taxpayers' confidence in the system and encourage voluntary compliance," Agrawal stated.

Advertisment

He told his officials that they should also work towards a tax administration that is not only "robust" but also "adaptable" and "responsive" to the "evolving" needs of our society and economy.

"As we light lamps this diwali, let them symbolize our commitment to transparency, trust and taxpayer-centric services," the chairman said.

Agrawal was appointed as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chief in June. The board functions as the administrative authority for the I-T department that collects revenue for the government under the direct taxes category. PTI NES ZMN ZMN