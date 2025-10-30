Contracts worth Rs 25k cr signed on 1st day of global rice event: Exporters body IREF

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Rice exporters' body IREF has said contracts worth around Rs 25,000 crore are estimated to have been signed during the first day of the global rice conference, which kick-started on Thursday.

Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) is organising Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 during October 30-31 at Bharat Mandapam here.

"More than 10,000 people are participating in this two-day event. This includes more than 3,000 farmers from across the country," IREF National President Prem Garg told PTI Video on the sidelines of the conference.

He said buyers from more than 80 countries are participating in the event.

"We have created a platform where Indian farmers and traders are directly dealing with buyers," Garg said.

Asked about the response in terms of business dealings, he said, "What we have heard, contracts worth Rs 25,000 crore have already been signed with buyers on the first day of the conference itself".

The IREF president highlighted that the BIRC 2025 was inaugurated by farmers from different states on Thursday.

The conference brings together delegates from over 80 nations, including top global rice importers, exporters, scientists, and policymakers. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is giving non-financial support to the event.

A special highlight of the BIRC 2025 was the felicitation of 17 farmers from several states by international buyers, recognising their contributions to quality, innovation, and sustainability in rice cultivation.

In 2024-25, India exported 20.1 million tonnes of rice valued at USD 12.95 billion, reaching more than 172 countries.

The event also saw the launch of the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based rice sorting system.

"Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Big Data, the new system can simultaneously analyse the colour, size, shape, and structure of rice grains, offering unprecedented precision and efficiency while reducing costs, power consumption, and manpower. This marks a major leap forward for India’s agri-processing sector," Garg said.

A special Women Entrepreneurs, Startups, and MSME Pavilion highlights innovation across the agri-value chain, from seed development and post-harvest technologies to packaging, branding, digital trade, and blockchain-based traceability.

The association, through this event, wants to expand India's share in global trade. As many as 26 countries have been identified as potential markets for expanding rice exports. These counties offer export potential of Rs 1.8 lakh crore. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL