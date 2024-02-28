Control centres opened to monitor power supply in south Odisha

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 28 (PTI) The Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha Government, has opened a centralized 24x7 power system control centre (PSCC) to oversee and monitor different power supply feeders for ensuring efficient operation.

The control centre is equipped with dedicated mobile numbers for effective communication with the respective circles, along with a management information system (MIS) on regular tripping and restoration for timely information dissemination to all internal and external stakeholders, an official of TPSODL said.

Besides, decentralized control centres have become functional at Berhampur, Jeypore, Rayagada, and Bhanjanagar.

The power distribution company has made necessary preparations to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply during the upcoming summer season, anticipating a peak demand of 820 MW.

It has established 814 fuse call centres to attend to fuse-call complaints efficiently through the FCC 2.0 mobile application.

In addition, sub-division wise night breakdown teams have been deployed to promptly address 33 KV and 11 KV breakdowns, he said.

Besides, six mobile distribution substations have been stationed across six circles of TPSODL to address emergency requirements.

“We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted and reliable power supply, especially during the demanding summer season. Our focus on prompt customer service and support, along with proactive maintenance, underscores our dedication to meeting the needs of our consumers,” the CEO of TPSODL, Amit Garg, said. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN