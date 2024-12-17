Controlled atmosphere storage capacity of HPMC doubled in two years: CM

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Controlled atmosphere (CA) storage capacity of Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) has been doubled during the last two years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The total CA storage capacity has been increased from 3,380 MT before 2023 to 8,260 MT across seven CA stores in the state, he said, adding that with this initiative thousands of families associated with the horticulture sector were getting benefitted and getting better prices for their produce during the off-season.

In a statement issued here, he said that HPMC has expanded its infrastructure to support agricultural produce and to further support horticulturists and farmers. The government has also reduced CA booking rates from Rs 2 per kg per month to Rs 1.60 per kg per month.

The capacity of the Gumma CA store has been increased from 640 MT to 2,017 MT, while the Jarol-Tikker CA store now holds 2,062 MT, up from 640 MT.

Advertisment

Similarly, the Rohru CA store capacity has been enhanced from 700 MT to 2031 MT.

Apart from this, new CA stores have been established at Reckong Peo with a capacity of 250 MT and Chachyot with 500 MT to facilitate the farmers, the statement said. PTI BPL BAL BAL