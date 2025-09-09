Coolberg partners with Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Non-alcoholic beer brand Coolberg on Tuesday said it has inked a partnership with Amazon Prime Video for its upcoming series, Do You Wanna Partner, a story about two friends who launched a beer startup as part of their entrepreneurial journey.

Prime Video is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming television service owned by Amazon, and Coolberg is India's leading non-alcoholic beer brand, a company statement said.

Ahead of the series launch, Prime Video and Coolberg are bringing the series' signature concoction to life with Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon-Ginger non-alcoholic malt beverage, it added.

The limited-edition Coolberg Jugaaro Lemon Ginger will be available across 3,500 GT stores, 50 MT outlets, 800 HoReCa destinations, and leading quick commerce platforms, such as Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy.

According to the statement, the story of Coolberg, the flagship brand of Ghodawat Consumer Limited (GCL), is deeply tied to the vision of crafting a premium, alcohol-free alternative for Indian consumers.

Speaking on the pact, Ghodawat Consumer Ltd CEO Salloni Ghodawat said, "Coolberg’s journey, much like the series- Do You Wanna Partner, is about women breaking barriers and shaping new possibilities in the industry. With Coolberg Jugaaro, we want to offer not just a refreshing product but also a reminder that the future of FMCG belongs to diverse voices and fearless ideas".

Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the fun and light-hearted series is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta.