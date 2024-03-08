Coop Min Amit Shah launches National Cooperative Database

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the National Cooperative Database, which will contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the vast cooperative sector.

Advertisment

Launching the database, Shah said it would help in promoting the expansion of the cooperative sector.

The minister noted that it took about two years to develop the database, and now one can get information about the cooperative sector at the click of a mouse on a computers.

The launch of the database will be a milestone in the cooperative sector, he added.

Advertisment

National Cooperative Database is a web-based digital dashboard wherein data of cooperative societies, including National/State Federations, have been captured.

The National Database has collected/mapped information about 8 lakh cooperatives, with a collective membership of more than 29 crore spread across various sectors in the country.

According to an official release, the National Cooperative Database serves as a crucial tool for efficient communication between the Central Ministry, States/UTs, and Cooperative Societies, benefiting all stakeholders in the cooperative sector. PTI NKD CS NKD BAL BAL