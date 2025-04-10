Coop sector can play key role in promoting bamboo cultivation to tackle climate change: Pasha Patel

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Amid concerns over rising temperatures, Maharashtra State Agricultural Price Commission Chairman Pasha Patel on Thursday advocated for the cooperative sector to play a crucial role in promoting bamboo cultivation as a measure to combat climate change.

Patel, often called a "bamboo warrior," urged for a nationwide drive to promote bamboo cultivation through coordinated efforts between the Union Cooperation, Agriculture, and Rural Development Ministries.

"We are already witnessing extreme rise in temperature. We need to act now to save the earth," Patel told PTI.

Highlighting bamboo's environmental benefits, Patel explained that it can sequester up to 60 tonnes of carbon dioxide per hectare annually-a rate significantly higher than many tree species-making it an effective tool for reducing atmospheric CO2 levels.

Maharashtra has already launched the Atal Bamboo Samruddhi Yojana to plant bamboo on 10,000 hectares with substantial central government funding. The initiative aims to address climate change while boosting rural economies.

Patel emphasised the need to expand bamboo cultivation nationwide, citing predictions of a global temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius by 2050.

He suggested that over 8 lakh cooperatives across India, under Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's leadership, could accelerate expansion beyond Maharashtra.

Patel, who serves on the Chief Minister's Task Force for Environment and Sustainable Development in Maharashtra, announced that his NGO Phoenix Foundation Sanstha will organise an event on April 22 in the national capital to discuss ways to expand the bamboo plantation. PTI LUX DR