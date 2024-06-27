Cooper Corp, Sinfonia Tech join hands to introduce LPG gensets in India, Japan, ASEAN countries

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Engine, engine component and generator manufacturer Cooper Corporation on Thursday said it has collaborated with Japanese firm Sinfonia Technology to introduce LPG gensets in the domestic and international markets.

Besides, two companies are in the process of jointly developing a series of hydrogen engines for both on-road and off-road use, Maharashtra-based Cooper Corporation said.

The company also informed that 'CPCB IV+' certified LPG gensets developed under the partnership will be unveiled at the Gas India Expo 2024 at Expo Centre Greater Noida next month.

The CPCB IV+ emission standards are the latest and stringent environmental regulations for diesel generators by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India.

The co-branded gensets, which are engineered to meet the stringent emission standards set by the CPCB IV+ legislation, will be launched in the markets of India, Japan and ASEAN countries, according to the company.

"Our partnership with Sinfonia Technology is our shared vision of delivering solutions that not only meet but also exceed the expectations of our customers," Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director of Cooper Corporation Pvt Ltd, said.

With its compact footprint, low operational costs and ease of maintenance, these gensets offer economical alternatives to traditional diesel gensets and grid power, the company said.

"Through our combined expertise and dedication to technological excellence, we aim to empower customers with reliable, eco-friendly power solutions that pave the way for a greener future," Masaki Tatsuda, Manager of Social Infrastructure Sales Sec at Sinfonia Technology Co Ltd, said.

Hydrogen as a fuel has already been introduced in countries like Japan and the US, with a possibility that India will soon use hydrogen as a fuel, Cooper Corporation said, adding that the two partners are also in the process of jointly developing a series of Hydrogen engines for both on-road and off-road use.

Cooper Corporation specialises in the manufacturing of components as well as both diesel and gas engines through its over 13 production facilities, all in Satara, Maharashtra, while Sinfonia has its presence into various business verticals, including automotive testing systems and components, aerospace, industrial vehicles and industrial robotics.