Cooperation Minister says 24,470 PACS functioning as CSCs

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Total 24,470 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are functioning as Common Service Centres (CSC) in the country, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said in Parliament on Wednesday.

Advertisment

That apart, 28,648 PACS are operating as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) in 18 states and Union Territories for ensuring easy accessibility of fertilizers, pesticides and related services to farmers in the country, he said.

"The government aims to operationalise PMKSKs in a phased manner, in all the PACS," Shah said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

ACS functioning as PMKSKs will serve as "One Stop Shop" for farmers, thus improving their access to various agriculture-related inputs and services such as fertilizers, seeds, farm implements, pesticides, soil and seed testing services.

Advertisment

This initiative will benefit PACS by enabling them to diversify their offerings and hence, providing stable and additional source of income and generating employment opportunities at panchayat/village level, he added.

According to the minister, "Till 30th November, 2023, total 24,470 PACS have started providing CSC services in the country." Through this initiative, common citizens, especially in rural areas, will be able to access more than 300 e-services, including banking, insurance, Aadhar enrolment/ updation, health services, agricultural services, etc, he said.

In addition, this initiative will provide additional sources of income to PACS, ultimately benefitting crores of small and marginal farmers associated with them, he added.

In order to enable PACS function as CSC, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, NABARD and CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, which will enable PACS to deliver more than 300 e-services to rural citizens of the country.

At present, there are around 63,000 functional PACS in the country. PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU