Cooperation ministry signs MoU with Swiggy Instamart to market cooperative products

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The cooperation ministry has signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiggy Instamart to onboard cooperative dairy and other products on the e-commerce platform.

Under the agreement, products under Bharat Organics and other cooperative dairy products will be available on Swiggy's e-commerce and q-commerce platforms.

The agreement was signed on Friday by Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha and Joint Secretary of the ministry D K Verma, with Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani present at the ceremony.

"The signing of MoU will facilitate cooperatives to connect to new age customers through new age technologies," the ministry said in a statement.

Swiggy will create a dedicated "Cooperative" category on its platform, featuring organic products, dairy, millets, handicraft and other items developed by cooperative organizations.

The partnership aims to support cooperative brands in marketing, promotion, consumer technology and capacity building, according to the ministry.

The collaboration comes as the United Nations has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, with Swiggy and the ministry planning an awareness campaign to promote cooperative movements nationwide.

A day earlier, the cooperation secretary inaugurated a state-of-the-art packaging facility for National Cooperative Organics Limited in Noida, focused on packaging pulses and organic food products.