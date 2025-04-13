Cooperative movement had remained in shambles as laws not tweaked earlier: Shah

Bhopal, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the cooperative movement had remained in shambles in the country as laws were earlier not tweaked accordingly.

Madhya Pradesh has a lot of possibilities in the agriculture, animal husbandry and co-operative fields, Shah said at a state-level cooperative conference in Bhopal.

A lot of work needs to be done to exploit these possibilities to the fullest, the minister added.

"Cooperative movements had remained in shambles as laws were earlier not tweaked accordingly. But after 75 years of independence, the cooperative ministry was formed to boost the cooperative movement, which has gained traction," he said.

Shah said no thought was given by the previous central governments to bolster the cooperative sector.

"The reason for this was that there was no ministry in the country for the field of cooperatives. After 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the Ministry of Cooperatives," he said.

"In some states, this movement has gained momentum, while in some places, it has been completely destroyed. The main reason for this was that the laws, which should have been changed with time, did not happen," Shah said.

Earlier, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) signed an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh State Co-operative Dairy Federation here to enhance milk production in the state.

The pact was signed in the presence of Shah at the cooperative conference.