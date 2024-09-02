Copper futures decline on weak demand

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Copper futures on Monday fell 0.27 per cent to Rs 803.80 per kilogram as participants cut their positions amid a muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for September delivery eased by Rs 2.20 or 0.27 per cent to Rs 803.80 per kg in a business turnover of 10,870 lots. Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid a muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade. PTI DR SHW