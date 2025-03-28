Copper futures ease on weak demand

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Copper futures on Friday depreciated by 0.56 per cent to Rs 896.55 per kilogram as participants reduced their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for April delivery eased by Rs 5.05 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 896.55 per kilogram in a business turnover of 8,290 lots.

"Copper prices traded lower as unease over looming US tariffs weighed on sentiment. Also, a stronger dollar index shall add to the woes," Heena Naik, Research Analyst of Commodities at Angel One, said.

Last month, President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential tariffs on copper imports to rebuild US metal production.

Markets are on edge about Trump's pledge to announce sweeping new tariffs next week. He has announced 25 per cent levies on imported cars from April 3, Naik added. PTI HG HG MR