Copper futures fall on weak demand

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Copper futures on Thursday fell 0.14 per cent to Rs 863.10 per kilogram as participants reduced their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for March delivery eased by Rs 1.20 or 0.14 per cent to Rs 863.10 per kg in a business turnover of 5,636 lots.

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators amid muted demand in the spot market mainly dragged down copper prices in the futures trade. PTI HG HG SHW