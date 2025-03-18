Copper futures hit all-time low amid weak demand

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Copper futures on Tuesday tumbled to an all-time low of Rs 905.75 per kilogram, as weak demand and subdued market sentiment weighed on prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper contracts recorded for April delivery eased Rs 2.05 or 0.23 per cent to Rs Rs 905.75 per kg in a business turnover of 3,619 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline to muted demand in the spot market and persistent selling pressure, which pushed copper prices to historic lows in futures trading. PTI DR ANU ANU