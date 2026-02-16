Copper futures slip Rs 5.90 to Rs 1,203.60/kg amid subdued domestic demand

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Copper prices fell Rs 5.90 to Rs 1,203.60 per kilogram in the futures trade on Monday, weighed down by weak global trends and a muted demand in the domestic spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), copper for February delivery slipped Rs 5.90, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 1,203.60 per kg in a business turnover of 16,263 lots.

Similarly, the March contract went lower by Rs 6.40, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 1,228.65 per kg in 7,698 lots on the MCX.

Traders said weak trends in the international markets and subdued domestic demand from consuming industries weighed on copper prices in futures trade.

In the overseas market, Comex copper futures for March contract was trading 0.45 per cent lower at USD 5.77 per pound.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), the red metal fell USD 20.42, or 0.16 per cent, to USD 12,900.58 per tonne. PTI HG HG ANU ANU