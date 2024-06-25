Copthall Mauritius buys Jupiter Wagons shares worth Rs 214 crore

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Foreign investor Copthall Mauritius Investment on Tuesday bought shares of railway freight wagons manufacturer Jupiter Wagons for Rs 214 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Copthall Mauritius Investment acquired 32.79 lakh shares, amounting to a 0.8 per cent stake in Kolkata-based Jupiter Wagons.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 652 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 213.84 crore.

Details of the sellers of Jupiter Wagons' shares could not be identified.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons slumped 3.13 per cent to end at Rs 660 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG HG BAL BAL