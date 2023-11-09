Copthall Mauritius Investment sells Reliance Industries' shares for Rs 81 cr

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd on Thursday offloaded 3.47 lakh shares of Reliance Industries Ltd for over Rs 81 crore through an open market transaction.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,311.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

According to the block deal data available with the NSE, Copthall Mauritius Investment sold 3,47,411 shares at an average price of Rs 2,335.90 per piece, totalling Rs 81.15 crore.

The deal data also showed that The MTBJ Ltd as Trst for Government Pension Investment Fund picked 1.05 per cent stake in RIL at the same price. PTI HG MR