Core infra sectors grow by 3.7 pc in December

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) India's eight key infrastructure sectors grew at a slower pace of 3.7 per cent in December 2025 against 5.1 per cent in the same month a year ago, amid a dip in production of crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The performance of these eight sectors, however, improved month-on-month, the data showed.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.6 per cent against 4.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. PTI RR HVA