Core Integra expands South India footprint with new Bengaluru office

Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI) Core Integra, an HR and labour law compliance company and the force behind Ctrl F—its flagship SaaS-based compliance platform—announced the opening of its new regional office for South India in Bengaluru.
This strategic expansion follows strong growth across the region and increasing demand for Ctrl F from leading enterprises in key sectors, according to a press release issued on Monday.
Sandesh Chitnis, CEO of Core Integra, said, "Bengaluru was one of our early growth markets in South India, and we’ve consistently seen increased client adoption here." He added that with rising demand for tech-led compliance and workforce solutions, strengthening the company’s presence in the city was the next logical step.
"This regional office reflects our long-term commitment to the region, our clients, and the broader talent ecosystem," he said.
Core Integra is headquartered in Mumbai and has a presence in 12 cities across India, including a tech development centre in Solapur, a tier-3 city.