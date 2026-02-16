Coriander futures decline 2 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday declined 2 per cent to Rs 10,650 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery fell by Rs 212, or 1.95 per cent, to Rs 10,650 per quintal with an open interest of 15,375 lots.

It had closed at Rs 10,862 per quintal in the previous session.

Analysts said that subdued demand in the spot market led to the decline in coriander prices. PTI HG HG MR