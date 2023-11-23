Coriander futures edge up on higher demand

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Coriander prices on Thursday rose by Rs 6 to Rs 8,064 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 6 or 0.07 per cent at Rs 8,064 per quintal with an open interest of 21,660 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI SHW MR