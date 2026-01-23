Coriander futures fall over 1 on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Coriander prices on Friday fell a little over 1 per cent to Rs 11,340 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery plunged by Rs 130, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 11,340 per quintal in 14,700 lots. It had settled at Rs 11,470 per quintal on Thursday.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market led to the decline in coriander prices. PTI HG HG BAL BAL