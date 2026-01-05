Coriander futures fall over 3 pc on low demand

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday declined by Rs 350 to Rs 9,864 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for January delivery plunged by Rs 350, or 3.43 per cent, to Rs 9,864 per quintal in 11,305 lots. It had closed at Rs 10,214 per quintal on Friday.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market led to the decline in coriander prices here. PTI HG BAL BAL