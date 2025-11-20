Coriander futures jump on higher demand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Coriander prices on Thursday jumped by Rs 96 to Rs 8,806 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December delivery climbed Rs 96, or 1.09 per cent, to Rs 8,806 per quintal in 18,515 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI HG DRR