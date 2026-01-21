Coriander futures rise nearly 1 pc on higher demand

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Coriander prices on Wednesday increased by Rs 86 to Rs 11,970 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery climbed by Rs 86, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 11,970 per quintal in 14,510 lots.

In the previous session, coriander prices closed at Rs 11,884 per quintal.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI HG BAL BAL