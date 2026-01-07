Coriander futures rise nearly 2 pc on higher demand

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Coriander prices on Wednesday climbed by Rs 190 to Rs 10,154 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), coriander contracts for January delivery jumped by Rs 190, or 1.91 per cent, to Rs 10,154 per quintal in 10,040 lots. It had settled at Rs 9,964 per quintal on Tuesday.

Similarly, the April contract also went up by Rs 50, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 11,054 per quintal in 10,375 lots. It had finished at Rs 11,004 per quintal in the previous market session.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI HG HVA