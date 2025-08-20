Coriander futures rise to Rs 7,820 per quintal on higher demand

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Coriander prices on Wednesday increased Rs 54 to Rs 7,820 per quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings, tracking a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for September delivery climbed Rs 54 or 0.69 per cent to Rs 7,820 per quintal in 14,085 lots.

A firm trend in the spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices, market analysts said. PTI DR DRR