Corning breaks ground on new optical connectivity facility in Pune

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Corning on Monday announced groundbreaking of its new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune, co-locating it with its existing optical fiber plant established in 2012.

The new unit will deepen Corning's manufacturing presence in India and help push the next wave of digital transformation and emerging technologies in the region and outside, the Gorilla Glass maker said in a release.

The unit will produce differentiated optical connectivity products to serve hyperscale and AI-driven data centres primarily.

In the release, the company said for over a decade, it has played a critical role in meeting the region's growing demand for optical connectivity solutions.

"The new facility underscores Corning's commitment to supporting India's growing data centre market and advancing digital infrastructure development across the region," the release said as it announced the groundbreaking of the new optical connectivity manufacturing facility in Pune.

The facility will be inaugurated later in 2026.

William Wallace, Vice President, APAC Regional Sales, Data Center at Corning, said the facility marks a significant step in expanding operations from optical fiber manufacturing to supporting hyperscale data centres and AI-driven connectivity solutions.

"Our optical fiber plant is now positioned to serve hyperscalers and AI driven data centres," Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India, Middle East, and Africa, said.

The new facility will help create hundreds of jobs, he said, adding the project also reflects Corning's commitment to the region and customers while supporting its long-term vision of becoming vital to India's manufacturing growth. PTI MBI TRB