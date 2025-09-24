Coromandel International expands seawater desalination capacity

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Fertiliser maker Coromandel International on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions to expand its seawater desalination capacity to 9 million litres per day (MLD) from 6 MLD.

The company commissioned its original 6 MLD desalination plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on surface water and enhance operational resilience at its Visakhapatnam facility.

The partnership will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model, with Coromandel providing infrastructure support while Veolia brings water treatment technology, machinery and operations expertise, the company said in a statement.

Coromandel International Managing Director S Sankarasubramanian and Veolia Senior Vice President Gopal Madabhushi signed the agreement.

Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet approximately 60-70 per cent of Coromandel's total water requirements at its Vizag facility, substantially reducing reliance on external water sources.

"This initiative further strengthens Coromandel's leadership in responsible manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management," Sankarasubramanian said.

The expansion is part of Coromandel's broader environmental strategy to align business growth with sustainable infrastructure development. PTI LUX BAL BAL