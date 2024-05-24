Coromandel International launches crop protection products for sustainable agriculture

Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has unveiled 10 new crop protection products to strengthen its product portfolio, the company said on Friday.

The products are aimed at enhancing crop yield, controlling pest infestations, and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

"This marks the first time that Coromandel International has introduced 10 new products in a year. Our commitment to serving the farmers is evident in our research and development efforts to deliver research-based innovative solutions," company Executive Director, CPC, Bio Products and Retail Raghuram Devarakonda said in a statement.

The company has also launched five new generics, which include three herbicides.

With the launch of these products, Coromandel International provides a comprehensive crop protection plan for various agricultural needs of the farming community.

Backed by its extensive range of Natural Crop Essentials, Coromandel is adopting an integrated crop management approach, offering farmers holistic solutions from seed to harvest for key crops including cotton, rice, chilli and vegetables, Devarakonda said.

"Coromandel remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation and has introduced drone-based spraying and crop diagnostics services to assist farmers in optimising crop management practices," he added. PTI VIJ KH